Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,488 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Gold stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.77, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Gold, Inc has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $138.78.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $115.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.30 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 22.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.10%.

In related news, CEO Tony A. Jensen sold 46,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $5,802,156.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William M. Hayes sold 18,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,296,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,603 shares of company stock valued at $11,107,708. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered Royal Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $112.50 to $117.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut Royal Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Royal Gold from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.20.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

