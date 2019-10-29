Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.33) price target (down from GBX 265 ($3.46)) on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Macquarie cut Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 246 ($3.21) to GBX 201 ($2.63) in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Shore Capital cut Royal Bank of Scotland Group to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 270.31 ($3.53).

Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock opened at GBX 219.90 ($2.87) on Friday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 1 year low of GBX 176.55 ($2.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 274.20 ($3.58). The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion and a PE ratio of 13.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 211.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 217.66.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

