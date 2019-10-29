Royal Bank of Canada Sells 11,000 Shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (NYSE:VPV)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (NYSE:VPV) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.12% of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr by 10.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr by 11.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 14,182 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr during the second quarter worth $357,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr by 26.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. 8.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VPV opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.93.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $0.0483 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%.

