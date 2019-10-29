Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “$265.00” Price Target for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price objective on SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $260.06.

SIVB opened at $227.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $177.70 and a 1 year high of $263.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.16.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.16. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $814.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 21.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total transaction of $603,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,438 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,111.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 2,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $459,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,961.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,198 shares of company stock worth $1,335,030. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 14.6% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 18.8% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 77,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,384,000 after purchasing an additional 12,243 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 199,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,719,000 after purchasing an additional 34,835 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 62,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

