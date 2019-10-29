Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 6,869 Shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 46.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,869 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Home Bancshares were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 12,851.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 526.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 14,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 12,348 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Bancshares alerts:

In other Home Bancshares news, COO John Stephen Tipton sold 8,500 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $157,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Russell Davis Carter III sold 7,500 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $137,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,202.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $436,560 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.67. Home Bancshares Inc has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $20.37.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $167.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.40 million. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Home Bancshares’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Home Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HOMB. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Home Bancshares Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.