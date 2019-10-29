Royal Bank of Canada Lowers LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) Price Target to $70.00

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LOGM. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of LogMeIn from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of LogMeIn from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LogMeIn from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.20.

LogMeIn stock opened at $66.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.08. LogMeIn has a twelve month low of $62.02 and a twelve month high of $96.87.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $317.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.29 million. LogMeIn had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LogMeIn will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 7,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $498,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Benson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $66,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of LogMeIn during the 3rd quarter worth $3,257,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of LogMeIn during the 3rd quarter worth $347,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 301.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

