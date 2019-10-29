Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $2,500.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada to $2,500.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMZN. MKM Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2,350.00 price target (up previously from $2,240.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target (down previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,180.00 to $2,000.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1,480.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,189.97.

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,777.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $871.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,307.00 and a 1 year high of $2,035.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,767.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,843.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.75 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 23.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,726.06 per share, for a total transaction of $172,606.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,847.51, for a total transaction of $5,173,028.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,475,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,443 shares of company stock valued at $40,205,835 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,476 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 806 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

