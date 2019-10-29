Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $2,500.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada to $2,500.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMZN. MKM Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2,350.00 price target (up previously from $2,240.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target (down previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,180.00 to $2,000.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1,480.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,189.97.
Amazon.com stock opened at $1,777.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $871.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,307.00 and a 1 year high of $2,035.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,767.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,843.58.
In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,726.06 per share, for a total transaction of $172,606.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,847.51, for a total transaction of $5,173,028.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,475,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,443 shares of company stock valued at $40,205,835 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,476 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 806 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.78% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
