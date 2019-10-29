Royal Bank of Canada Has $391,000 Holdings in Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,430 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

RLGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radiant Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cowen set a $7.00 price target on shares of Radiant Logistics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Shares of Radiant Logistics stock opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. Radiant Logistics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.33.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $204.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.47 million.

Radiant Logistics Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.