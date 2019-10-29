Royal Bank of Canada Buys Shares of 13,978 Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA)

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JMIA. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $528,000. 18.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JMIA opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. Jumia Technologies AG – has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $49.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.42.

JMIA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 target price on Jumia Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Jumia Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Jumia Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

