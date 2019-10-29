Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 1,841 Shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 50.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,466 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in South State were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSB. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in South State by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 20,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in South State by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 26,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in South State by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 897,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in South State by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in South State by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James W. Roquemore sold 4,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $364,834.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,767.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Horger sold 8,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $625,425.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,642,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,564 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,810. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SSB shares. Stephens reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of South State in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $88.00 target price on South State and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $78.95 on Tuesday. South State Corp has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.34.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. South State had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that South State Corp will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

