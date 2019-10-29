Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RST. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rosetta Stone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Get Rosetta Stone alerts:

Shares of RST traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,481. Rosetta Stone has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $26.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.51. The company has a market capitalization of $447.77 million, a P/E ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 0.32.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $45.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Rosetta Stone will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas C. Gaehde sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurence Franklin sold 10,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $200,463.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,057 shares in the company, valued at $749,342.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rosetta Stone during the first quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Rosetta Stone by 244.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Rosetta Stone by 46.9% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rosetta Stone during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rosetta Stone during the second quarter worth $203,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rosetta Stone Company Profile

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Rosetta Stone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosetta Stone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.