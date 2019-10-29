Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Receives $59.18 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.35.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $45.94 and a 52 week high of $55.93. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.27.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.378 dividend. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 44.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 99.8% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 40,532,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,174,759,000 after buying an additional 20,241,073 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $696,285,000 after buying an additional 339,640 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,918,695 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $530,848,000 after buying an additional 258,830 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 3.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,935,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $290,116,000 after buying an additional 180,222 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the second quarter valued at $265,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.26% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

