Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Rogers were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rogers during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROG stock opened at $156.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.53. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $206.43.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.90 million. Rogers had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROG. ValuEngine cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Rogers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.75.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

