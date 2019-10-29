Rockwell Medical’s (RMTI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

RMTI has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Rockwell Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Medical presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.06.

Shares of Rockwell Medical stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $2.44. 162,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,504. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $154.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Medical has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $6.88.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 143.68%. Analysts predict that Rockwell Medical will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMTI. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $4,515,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,853,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 605,032 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $1,273,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,659,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,015,000 after acquiring an additional 403,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $359,000. 24.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

