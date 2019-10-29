Robert W. Baird Raises Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $70.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on INTC. Barclays restated a sell rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cascend Securities restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.76.

Intel stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.40. 1,254,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,892,778. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.77 and a 200 day moving average of $49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $250.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.91. Intel has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. Intel’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 10,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.70 per share, with a total value of $498,952.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,721,243.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $128,410.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,579,698 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intel by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,624,758 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,406,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,241 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intel by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,029,440,000 after purchasing an additional 961,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,298,451 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,450,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intel by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,543,012 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,318,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,749 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,074,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,395,131,000 after acquiring an additional 516,977 shares during the period. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

