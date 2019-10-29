River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 229 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Linde by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Linde by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, July 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.59.

In other news, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $62,454.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $2.41 on Tuesday, reaching $199.18. 36,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,567. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.81 and its 200-day moving average is $191.21. Linde PLC has a one year low of $145.95 and a one year high of $206.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.08. Linde had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.