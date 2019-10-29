River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 216 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $25,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $27,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $32,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

CL stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,026,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,594. The firm has a market cap of $58.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.75. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $76.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.68.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 10,821.98%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

In related news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 33,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $2,486,576.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,693 shares in the company, valued at $5,412,750.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $64,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,712.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 567,548 shares of company stock worth $40,703,240. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

