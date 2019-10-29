River Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

River Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PPL. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

PPL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.98. 2,046,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,642,059. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.71. PPL Corp has a 1-year low of $27.31 and a 1-year high of $33.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.50.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. PPL’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

PPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on PPL and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI set a $31.00 price target on PPL and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.41.

In other PPL news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 21,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $679,300.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,206.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Spence sold 215,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $7,095,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

