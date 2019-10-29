River Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 129 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,990,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,553,081,000 after purchasing an additional 528,040 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,690,058 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,427,168,000 after purchasing an additional 832,508 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 7,890,343 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,295,831,000 after purchasing an additional 31,623 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,364,460 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,209,466,000 after purchasing an additional 304,337 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,183,137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,179,686,000 after purchasing an additional 230,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.63. 335,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,807,710. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.87. The stock has a market cap of $124.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 2.05. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $124.46 and a one year high of $222.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.37. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 2,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $391,926.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,546. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.45, for a total transaction of $29,774.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,528.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,383 shares of company stock worth $11,625,217. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 16th. FBN Securities set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.36.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

