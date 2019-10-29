Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) Holdings Boosted by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,157 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RIO. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 4.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,567,108 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $658,754,000 after acquiring an additional 470,757 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 38.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,153,972 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,939,000 after buying an additional 318,207 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 2,180.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 259,943 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 248,543 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 64.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,095 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,910,000 after buying an additional 232,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 3,240.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 223,011 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,903,000 after buying an additional 216,335 shares during the last quarter. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto stock opened at $53.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.86. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 1 year low of $44.62 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.10.

RIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

