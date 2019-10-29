Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Trading Up 1.8%

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF)’s share price was up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.49 and last traded at $20.49, approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.13.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.07.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RHUHF)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. imports, distributes, and manufactures specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

