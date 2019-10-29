Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

Richards Packaging Income has a 12-month low of C$25.52 and a 12-month high of C$34.10.

Get Richards Packaging Income alerts:

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$85.45 million for the quarter.

Richards Packaging Income Fund (the Fund) is a Canada-based open-ended, limited purpose trust. The Fund invests in packaging distribution businesses throughout North America. The Fund’s subsidiary, Richards Packaging Inc and its subsidiaries (Richards Packaging), is principally engaged in the distribution of plastic and glass containers and associated closures.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Richards Packaging Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richards Packaging Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.