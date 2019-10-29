Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Purchases 4,844 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 453,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $7,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 20.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,974,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,630,000 after acquiring an additional 506,886 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,202,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,226,000 after acquiring an additional 93,108 shares during the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 80.0% in the second quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 1,170,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,766,000 after acquiring an additional 520,000 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 737,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 648,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,295,000 after purchasing an additional 36,498 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

SLV stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.66. The company had a trading volume of 591,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,885,920. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.17. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $18.35.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.