Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Increases Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in J M Smucker by 22,638.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 590,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,073,000 after purchasing an additional 588,362 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 10.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,223,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,540,000 after acquiring an additional 400,006 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 72.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 714,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,280,000 after acquiring an additional 299,231 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,934,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,403,000 after acquiring an additional 258,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 100.3% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 382,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,089,000 after acquiring an additional 191,644 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

Shares of SJM stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $107.54. 28,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,111. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. J M Smucker Co has a twelve month low of $91.32 and a twelve month high of $128.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $107.00 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.70.

In other news, SVP Geoff E. Tanner bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.42 per share, for a total transaction of $103,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 14,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,395.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,878,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,987 shares of company stock valued at $220,599. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.