Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Has $9.21 Million Stock Position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the quarter. Sanofi accounts for 1.7% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $9,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 33,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 89.1% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 1.6% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 62,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 28.4% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 3.5% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SNY traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,091. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.16. The company has a market capitalization of $116.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Sanofi SA has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $47.11.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Sanofi from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 172,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.15, for a total value of $48,611,959.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

