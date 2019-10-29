Rhumbline Advisers Trims Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.24% of Nordson worth $20,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael F. Hilton sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.22, for a total value of $1,769,262.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur L. George, Jr. sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total value of $660,214.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,176 shares of company stock valued at $8,276,661. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

NDSN has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Nordson from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Nordson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $156.02 on Tuesday. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $110.16 and a 1-year high of $156.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). Nordson had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $559.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

