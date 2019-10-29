Rhumbline Advisers Sells 220 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.33% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $21,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,186,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,128,000 after buying an additional 11,093 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $3,412,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $9,380,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPWR opened at $153.90 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.50 and a 52 week high of $163.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.18.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $168.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.95%.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.20.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $151,293.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,362,363.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $274,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,974 shares of company stock valued at $33,414,583 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

