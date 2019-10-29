Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $22,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHRW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,460,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,472,827,000 after acquiring an additional 386,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,301,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,037,635,000 after acquiring an additional 239,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,170,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $520,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,142 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,264,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,375,000 after acquiring an additional 38,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,861,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHRW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $90.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.52 and its 200 day moving average is $84.16. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.72 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 42.28%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 20,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,715,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,504. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Wiehoff sold 8,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $721,124.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,499.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,173 shares of company stock worth $3,825,122 in the last 90 days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

