Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 3,660 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $19,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,812,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,520,921,000 after buying an additional 113,923 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,426,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,401,000 after acquiring an additional 53,274 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 47.9% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,907,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,592,000 after acquiring an additional 617,362 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 94.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,311,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,869,000 after acquiring an additional 638,193 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,292,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,484,000 after acquiring an additional 27,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $138.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.20 and its 200 day moving average is $132.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.45. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $115.09 and a one year high of $141.35.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $229.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Compass Point started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.88.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

