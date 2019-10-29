Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-1.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.22.

REXR traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.04. 647,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,796. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 7.17. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $28.17 and a one year high of $48.37.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $68.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REXR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 23,600 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $984,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,548.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

