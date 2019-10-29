RevolutionVR Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,060.00 (RVR)

RevolutionVR (CURRENCY:RVR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. RevolutionVR has a total market capitalization of $654,763.00 and approximately $1,060.00 worth of RevolutionVR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RevolutionVR coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. Over the last seven days, RevolutionVR has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RevolutionVR Profile

RevolutionVR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2015. RevolutionVR’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. The official website for RevolutionVR is revolutionvr.live . The Reddit community for RevolutionVR is /r/Voxelus_Official . RevolutionVR’s official message board is revolutionvr.live/blog . RevolutionVR’s official Twitter account is @Voxelus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Core – Upgraded to the latest version with added extra security and two minutes verifications. Pre Mined Currency 210 – Million token are pre-mined, transactions utilize 0.1 voxel mining fee. Multiplatform Wallets – The tokens and wallets are operational today. PC Windows, Mac and Linux are supported. Verified By Experts – The Voxel passed industry experts verifications in terms of security and functionality before it was sent to the exchanges. Supported By Major Exchanges – The Voxel is techonologycally approved by major exchanges that will start trading the coin in Q2 2016. Free Online Wallet – Created and provided by Uphold. The Voxel online wallet is fully operational and it's the safest and easiest way to hold voxels. “

RevolutionVR Coin Trading

RevolutionVR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RevolutionVR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RevolutionVR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RevolutionVR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

