Reviewing PowerFleet (PWFL) and Its Peers

PowerFleet (NASDAQ: PWFL) is one of 27 public companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare PowerFleet to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.1% of PowerFleet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of PowerFleet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PowerFleet and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PowerFleet 0 0 1 0 3.00 PowerFleet Competitors 116 420 739 72 2.57

PowerFleet presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 96.72%. As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 13.45%. Given PowerFleet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe PowerFleet is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares PowerFleet and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PowerFleet -15.49% -13.05% -6.64% PowerFleet Competitors -5.59% 66.58% -2.24%

Volatility & Risk

PowerFleet has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PowerFleet’s competitors have a beta of 1.65, meaning that their average stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PowerFleet and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PowerFleet $53.06 million -$5.81 million -27.73 PowerFleet Competitors $354.32 million $28.74 million -21.75

PowerFleet’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than PowerFleet. PowerFleet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

PowerFleet competitors beat PowerFleet on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

PowerFleet Company Profile

There is no company description available for PowerFleet Inc.

