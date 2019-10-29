Reviewing First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) & Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NYSE:PMBC)

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for First Commonwealth Financial and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Commonwealth Financial 0 2 2 0 2.50 Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

First Commonwealth Financial currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.70%. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.35%. Given Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is more favorable than First Commonwealth Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Commonwealth Financial and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Commonwealth Financial $380.89 million 3.61 $107.50 million $1.10 12.68 Pacific Mercantile Bancorp $67.18 million 2.36 $27.34 million N/A N/A

First Commonwealth Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Mercantile Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.1% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

First Commonwealth Financial has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Commonwealth Financial and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Commonwealth Financial 26.30% 10.49% 1.32% Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 17.07% 8.78% 0.87%

Dividends

First Commonwealth Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp does not pay a dividend. First Commonwealth Financial pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

First Commonwealth Financial beats Pacific Mercantile Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. The company's commercial banking services comprise commercial lending, business checking accounts, online account management services, payroll direct deposits, commercial cash management services, and repurchase agreements, as well as ACH origination services. It also offers various trust and asset management services; auto, home, and business insurance, as well as term life insurance; and annuities, mutual funds, and stock and bond brokerage services through a broker-dealer and insurance brokers. As of March 4, 2019, the company operated 137 community banking offices in western and central Pennsylvania, as well as northeastern, central, and southwestern Ohio. It also leases 3 mortgage loan production offices and 3 corporate loan production offices, as well as operates a network of 150 automated teller machines. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits. It also offers various loan products, such as commercial loans and credit lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, small business administration guaranteed business loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, working capital lines of credit and asset based lending, growth capital loans, equipment financing, letters of credit, and corporate credit cards. In addition, the company provides cash and treasury management solutions, automated clearinghouse payment and wire solutions, fraud protection services, remote deposit capture services, courier services, and online banking services; and letters of credit and import/export financing services. As of March 6, 2019, it operated seven locations in Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Bernardino counties, Southern California. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

