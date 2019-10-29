Retirement Income Solutions Inc Has $584,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,497,000 after purchasing an additional 22,754,332 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,689,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745,215 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11,601.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,973,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931,461 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,575,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,563,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.02.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $127.35. 1,071,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,688,360. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.58 and its 200-day moving average is $113.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.11 and a one year high of $127.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $402.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $2,000,362.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at $857,737.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $9,993,014.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,175,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,746 shares of company stock valued at $10,684,810. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

