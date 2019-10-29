Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $119.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.71 million. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Retail Properties of America updated its FY19 guidance to $1.05-1.07 EPS.

Shares of Retail Properties of America stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $13.48. 1,799,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,644. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.52. Retail Properties of America has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.08%.

In other news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 8,073 shares of Retail Properties of America stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $90,013.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,791.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RPAI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

