Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Reserve Petroleum Co (OTCMKTS:RSRV) rose 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $210.00 and last traded at $210.00, approximately 20 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.24 and a 200 day moving average of $204.36.

About Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV)

The Reserve Petroleum Company engages in oil and natural gas exploration and development, and minerals management primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas, and South Dakota. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working interests in 24.93 net gas wells; and 23.28 net oil wells located in 9,779 net producing acres.

