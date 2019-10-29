Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 29th (AAPL, AMAT, APO, ARI, ARLP, ARR, ASAZY, ASND, AXAS, AYR)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, October 29th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $265.00 target price on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a hold rating to a sell rating. DZ Bank AG currently has $46.00 target price on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They currently have a $53.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $49.00.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE RESOURCES is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major U.S. utilities and industrial users. They currently operate mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Maryland. Some of their mining complexes are underground and one has both surface and underground mines. They produce a diverse range of steam coals with varying sulfur and heat contents, which enable them to satisfy the broad range of specifications demanded by their customers. “

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States Government-chartered entity. “

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $118.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product pipeline consist of TransCon Human Growth Hormone, TransCon Treprostinil, TransCon Insulin, TransCon Peptide and TransCon Ranibizumab, which are in different clinical stage, for the treatments of hormone deficiency, endocrinology, central nervous system disorders, infectious diseases and diabetes. Its technology includes TransCon which develop prodrug therapies. Ascendis Pharma A/S is based in Denmark. “

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is an independent energy company engaged primarily in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation and production of crude oil and natural gas. They seek to complement their acquisition and development activities by selectively participating in exploration projects with experienced industry partners. “

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AIRCASTLE LTD are a global company that acquires and leases high utility commercial jet aircraft to passenger and cargo airlines throughout the world. High utility aircraft are generally modern, operationally efficient jets with a large operator base and long useful lives. They also make investments in other aviation assets, including debt securities secured by commercial jet aircraft. “

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BAK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Braskem SA figures as the largest petrochemical operation in Latin America and among the five largest private companies in Brazil. With industrial facilities located in Alagoas, Bahia, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, Braskem produces primary base petrochemicals such as ethylene, propylene, benzene, caprolactam, DMT and termoplastic resins (polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC and PET) gas and GLP. “

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Build-A-Bear Workshop is the leading and only national company providing a make your own stuffed animal interactive retail-entertainment experience. “

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Brightcove Inc. is engaged in providing cloud content services for publishing and distributing professional digital media. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, an online video platform and Brightcove App Cloud, a software application development and management platform. The Company provides its solutions to media, retail, technology, financial services companies, governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Brightcove Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BankFinancial Corporation is the holding company for BankFinancial, F.S.B., a full-service, community-oriented savings bank providing financial services to individuals, families and businesses through eighteen full-service banking offices, located in Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will Counties, Illinois. “

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Business First Bancshares Inc. provides commercial and personal banking services to small to midsize businesses. Its services includes checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, consumer loans, commercial and non-profit checking, commercial interest checking, business sweep investment, essential business checking, business value checking accounts, business loans, cash management and merchant processing and other services. The company operates primarily in Baton Rouge, Brusly, Covington, Denham Springs, Erwinville, Gonzales, Houma, Lafayette, New Orleans, Shreveport, Port Allen, Zachary and Lake Charles, Louisiana as well as Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares Inc. is based in Clayton, United States. “

Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB). Exane BNP Paribas issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

