Research Analysts Set Expectations for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report released on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BMRN. Nomura cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $129.00 price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $108.00 price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $72.15 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $101.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $279,262.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,009.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 73.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 36.9% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $67,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

