Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for W W Grainger Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:GWW)

W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for W W Grainger in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $17.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $17.22. KeyCorp also issued estimates for W W Grainger’s Q4 2019 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $4.48 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

GWW has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens raised their price target on W W Grainger from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W W Grainger from $276.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.98.

NYSE:GWW opened at $316.39 on Monday. W W Grainger has a twelve month low of $255.09 and a twelve month high of $321.07. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.07% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.19 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in W W Grainger in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in W W Grainger by 41.7% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in W W Grainger by 858.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in W W Grainger by 34.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in W W Grainger by 150.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 11,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $3,581,346.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,933 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,919.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

