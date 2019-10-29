Requisite Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 106.5% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 404.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $210.97. 126,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Paycom Software Inc has a one year low of $107.46 and a one year high of $259.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.38.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 38.25%. The business had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.84, for a total value of $5,821,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Paycom Software from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Paycom Software from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.13.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

