Requisite Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 106.5% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 404.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PAYC stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $210.97. 126,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Paycom Software Inc has a one year low of $107.46 and a one year high of $259.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.38.
In other Paycom Software news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.84, for a total value of $5,821,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.
PAYC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Paycom Software from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Paycom Software from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.13.
Paycom Software Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.
