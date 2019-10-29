Requisite Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Allakos by 8.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,867,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,900,000 after buying an additional 152,634 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Allakos during the second quarter worth $3,894,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allakos by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,735,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,188,000 after buying an additional 88,745 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allakos during the second quarter worth $3,110,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Allakos during the second quarter worth $738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALLK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of ALLK stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.14. 7,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,666. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.74 and its 200-day moving average is $56.68. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.64 and a beta of -1.29. Allakos Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allakos Inc will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

