Requisite Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Targa Resources accounts for approximately 1.5% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 3,746.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,579,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,074,000 after buying an additional 9,330,008 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Targa Resources by 4,739.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,653,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $300,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495,281 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 4,024.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,322 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,129,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,168,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $556,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,330 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America set a $44.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $67.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.07. The stock had a trading volume of 16,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,287. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 205.35 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Targa Resources Corp has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $55.07.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 1,820.00%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

