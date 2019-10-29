Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Shares Purchased by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,853 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $18.50 target price on shares of Regions Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.74.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Keith Herron sold 69,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $1,005,368.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,953.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO John B. Owen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $585,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,033.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 154,845 shares of company stock worth $2,323,616 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.54. 1,499,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,557,845. Regions Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.05. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

