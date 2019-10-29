Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $843.87 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) will post sales of $843.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $917.60 million and the lowest is $803.00 million. Regal Beloit reported sales of $925.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full year sales of $3.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Regal Beloit.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $873.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 7.34%. Regal Beloit’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Regal Beloit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.80.

Shares of Regal Beloit stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.80. 145,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,147. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.86. Regal Beloit has a 12-month low of $66.04 and a 12-month high of $87.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 311.6% in the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Regal Beloit in the second quarter valued at $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Regal Beloit in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 156.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 10.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

See Also: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regal Beloit (RBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.