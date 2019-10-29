RealChain (RCT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $58,724.00

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 29th. RealChain has a market capitalization of $207,269.00 and approximately $58,724.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RealChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex, OKEx and CoinBene. Over the last week, RealChain has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00040671 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $535.06 or 0.05710347 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000390 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000224 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00045524 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000059 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00031878 BTC.

About RealChain

RealChain is a token. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 434,042,067 tokens. The official website for RealChain is rcfund.org . RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, DigiFinex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RealChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

