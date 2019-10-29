Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 182 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price objective on Advance Auto Parts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price objective on Advance Auto Parts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.88.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $166.41 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.09 and a twelve month high of $186.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

