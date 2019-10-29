Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,763 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth about $68,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALK. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.21.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $70.08 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $53.39 and a one year high of $74.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.86 and a 200-day moving average of $62.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.11. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brandon Pedersen sold 4,024 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $269,648.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

