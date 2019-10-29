Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Icon were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Icon by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Icon by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Icon by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Icon by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Icon by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Icon alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ICLR. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Icon in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Icon from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Icon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.25.

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $149.57 on Tuesday. Icon Plc has a 52 week low of $118.10 and a 52 week high of $165.13. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.11.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. Icon had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $710.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Icon Plc will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Further Reading: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.