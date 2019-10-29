Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stake in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,487 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 21,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $158.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3,974.75 and a beta of 0.83. RingCentral Inc has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $177.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $215.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that RingCentral Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $6,566,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,547,358.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.06, for a total value of $3,862,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 175,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,093,868.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 424,429 shares of company stock worth $61,363,562 in the last quarter. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RNG. ValuEngine downgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on RingCentral from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on RingCentral to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.35.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

