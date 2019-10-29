Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 628 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,047,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,629,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,208,599,000 after purchasing an additional 739,353 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,621,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,333,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,398,000 after purchasing an additional 546,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,461,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,355,000 after purchasing an additional 467,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OKE opened at $71.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.26. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $77.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. ONEOK’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.915 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.06%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus raised their price target on shares of ONEOK to $82.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays set a $79.00 price objective on shares of ONEOK and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.73.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

